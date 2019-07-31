As Endologix (ELGX) Market Value Rose, Nea Management Company Cut Holding; Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) Stock Value Rose While J Goldman & Company LP Cut Its Holding

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.16 million market cap company. The stock 0.07% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. It is down 86.04% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) by 80.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 106,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 131,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $143.93. About 3.95 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. 15,128 shares valued at $99,996 were bought by Mahboob Vaseem on Wednesday, April 3. Zenty III Thomas F had bought 3,025 shares worth $19,995 on Wednesday, April 3. On Wednesday, April 3 NEELS GUIDO J bought $149,994 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) or 22,692 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 445 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. Nea Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX).

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.80 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 553,877 shares. Bluestein R H & Co has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blackrock Inc holds 109.04 million shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Kessler Invest Gp Llc holds 112 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 10,612 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth has 0.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Congress Asset Mgmt Comm Ma holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 108,299 shares. Alethea Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 3,301 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 1.91 million shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Llc owns 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 77,337 shares. Blue Edge Capital, Virginia-based fund reported 2,677 shares. 12,195 are owned by Vident Advisory Llc. Prelude Management Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 18,824 shares. 60,360 were reported by Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

