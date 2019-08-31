As Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Stock Price Declined, Clarivest Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $388,000; Dana Investment Advisors Cut Stake in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) by $1.00 Million

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 37.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 48,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The institutional investor held 177,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 129,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.37. About 7.53M shares traded or 26.17% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Loss $505.5M; 02/04/2018 – Endo Agrees To Extend Temporary Stay Of FDA Litigation; 27/04/2018 – Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum For The Investigational Treatment Of Cellulite To Be Featured During The Hot Topics; 17/04/2018 – Endo International Receives Paragraph IV Notification on Vasostrict; 17/05/2018 – Olympus Expands Its Endoscope Reprocessing Portfolio to Include ChanlDry Drying Cabinet, Endo SafeStack Transport Cart and Visu; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRODUCT IS GENERIC VERSION OF ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC’S ORIGINAL VASOSTRICT FORMULATION; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 26/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – ENDO IS PAYING APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN IN TOTAL FOR SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND WINTAC’S BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – Endo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 7 Days

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 10,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 12,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $383.76. About 307,025 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.63M for 19.99 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 150,029 shares to 323,605 shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 19,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altarock Prtn Lc holds 308,729 shares. Strategy Asset Managers, a New Jersey-based fund reported 6,329 shares. Barbara Oil Com stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. 3,605 were reported by Roundview. Btim Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 13,030 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 0% or 60 shares. Hanseatic Service, a New Mexico-based fund reported 2,343 shares. Avenir Corporation reported 3.09% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 765 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 61 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport invested in 13 shares or 0% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 7,400 shares. Davenport & has invested 0.26% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,240 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings stated it has 330,088 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 252,350 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 34.61 million shares. Daiwa Grp has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Voloridge Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 0.05% or 217,055 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 68,546 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Llc holds 0% or 8,641 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc invested in 2.67M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 20,313 were accumulated by Gam Holdg Ag. Morgan Stanley owns 3.64 million shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) or 56,895 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested in 288,358 shares. James Investment Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Moreover, Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP has 0.03% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 71,412 shares to 123,687 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 22,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,153 shares, and cut its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

