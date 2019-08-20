As Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Shares Declined, Holder Chou Associates Management Has Increased Its Holding; Kroger Co (Put) (KR) Shareholder Twin Tree Management LP Has Cut Holding by $14.95 Million

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Kroger Co (Put) (KR) by 71.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 622,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The hedge fund held 249,400 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, down from 872,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Kroger Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 4.06M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – Kroger: After-Tax Proceeds of Deal Total $1.7 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Life On Earth, Inc. Begins Distribution into 7 Eleven Stores in the Mid-Atlantic Region and Increases Authorization for 117 of Kroger’s Retail Stores in its Upper Midwest Division; 24/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 20/04/2018 – KROGER – $1.2 BLN ASR IS ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, INCREMENTAL TO $1 BLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 15; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO HAVE NO EFFECT ON 2018 EARNINGS, AND TO BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer plans to phase out firearms business; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Owners Hit the Jackpot With Kroger Shopping Trip; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-There Is No Truth To Report On Target, Kroger Mulling Merger – Source Familiar With Situation

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $697.29M market cap company. The stock increased 20.78% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 15.23M shares traded or 182.84% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Loss/Shr $2.26; 17/04/2018 – ENDO RECEIVES PARAGRAPH IV NOTIFICATION ON VASOSTRICT®; 24/04/2018 – TABLE-Endo Lighting 6932.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 26/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – ENDO IS PAYING APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN IN TOTAL FOR SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND WINTAC’S BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 15/05/2018 – Endo Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 12.5 Years; 02/04/2018 – Endo International Will Retain the Ability to Terminate the Stay; 17/04/2018 – Endo Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 21/03/2018 – Endo, others to pay $270.8 mln to resolve Lidoderm U.S. antitrust cases

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,919 are held by Oppenheimer And. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 34,059 shares. American Grp Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. National Pension Serv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 1.11M shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.01% or 5,645 shares. Sanders Cap Ltd holds 0.77% or 6.44M shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp has 0.05% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Epoch Investment Prtnrs reported 1.63 million shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 3.92 million shares. Continental Advisors Llc invested in 1.24% or 108,102 shares. Dowling Yahnke invested in 0.1% or 40,368 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt holds 0.39% or 98,854 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invs Inc invested in 0% or 19,871 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt reported 1.22% stake. Asset One reported 383,947 shares.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 26,343 shares to 32,443 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 285,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (Call) (NYSE:TRGP).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.47 million for 13.70 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,500 are held by Jump Trading Limited Liability Com. Diamond Hill Capital holds 0.06% or 1.35M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 3.64 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. James Rech owns 0.01% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 10,945 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 343,096 shares. D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 1.76M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). 60 are owned by Captrust Advisors. Element Mgmt Ltd reported 56,895 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc reported 2.34 million shares stake. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 105,413 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 20,313 were reported by Gam Holdings Ag. Commonwealth Bancshares Of owns 46,900 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt has 771,470 shares. First Manhattan Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).