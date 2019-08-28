As Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Shares Declined, Chou Associates Management Has Upped Holding; As Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Share Price Were Volatile, Robinson Capital Management Has Raised Position by $753,110

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $2.465. About 1.75 million shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 16/03/2018 – CHIASMA ANNOUNCES POSTER PRESENTATION AT ENDO 2018 ON STUDY DESIGN OF PHASE 3 DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL EVALUATING ORAL OCTREOTIDE CAPSULES VERSUS PLACEBO IN PATIENTS WITH ACROMEGALY; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS & OF AFFILIATE WINTAC LIMITED; 16/04/2018 – Right On Brands (RTON) Forms Joint Venture To Launch ENDO Labs; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – LITIGATION WAS FILED IN OCTOBER 2017 BY CO’S UNITS; 20/04/2018 – FDA Draft Guidance Outlines Possible Ways Companies Can More Efficiently Explore Innovations in Buprenorphine Products; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO ACQUIRE SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND BUSINESS OF AFFILIATE WINTAC LIMITED; 25/05/2018 – Indivior Announces Regulatory Submission to Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS, BUSINESS OF UNIT WINTAC; 17/05/2018 – Olympus Expands Its Endoscope Reprocessing Portfolio to Include ChanlDry Drying Cabinet, Endo SafeStack Transport Cart and Visu

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 75,311 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 500,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 425,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 21,606 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dws Strategic Municipal Inco by 37,746 shares to 244,776 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN) by 141,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,143 shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Chou Assocs Management has 2.99% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 880,000 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 187 shares. 290,100 were accumulated by Spark Management. Meeder Asset Inc holds 25,760 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 46,900 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.16% or 124,871 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 16,730 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Llc has 36,642 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 105,413 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc reported 72,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura has 0.03% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Cap Fund Management reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.1% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Aperio Group Ltd Llc has 79,411 shares.