As Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Share Price Declined, Chou Associates Management Boosted Its Stake by $1.44 Million; As Varonis Sys (VRNS) Share Price Rose, P-A-W Capital Decreased Its Holding

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company's stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.37. About 7.53M shares traded or 26.03% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500.

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 15,000 shares as the company's stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 218,152 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Varonis Recognized on CRN's 2019 Security 100 List Nasdaq:VRNS – GlobeNewswire" on February 25, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Home Depot Earnings Beat Expectations – Benzinga" on August 20, 2019