As Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Market Value Declined, Clarivest Asset Management Increased Stake; As Caredx (CDNA) Stock Rose, Shareholder Gagnon Securities Has Trimmed Its Stake by $7.15 Million

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 37.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 48,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The institutional investor held 177,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 129,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.37. About 7.53 million shares traded or 26.03% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – CO’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DUE TO THE TIMING OF ENDO’S PAYMENT OF ITS QTRLY XIAFLEX ROYALTIES; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL SAYS SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS ACQUISITION TO “MORE THAN DOUBLE” EXISITING FOOTPRINT IN INJECTABLES- CONF. CALL; 10/04/2018 – Endo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – UPON CLOSING, WINTAC BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF PAR FORMULATIONS PRIVATE LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL SAYS SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS ACQUISITION “PROBABLY MORE TOWARDS A ONE-OFF” DEAL; CO REMAINS “LASER-FOCUSED” ON DEBT PAYDOWN- CONF. CALL; 02/04/2018 – Endo Agrees To Extend Temporary Stay Of FDA Litigation; 22/05/2018 – INSYS: FDA VOTED NOT TO RECOMMEND BUPRENORPHINE SPRAY APPROVAL; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – TRANSACTION INCLUDES 23 APPROVED AND 1 PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS, PRIMARILY ORAL SOLUTIONS; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 24/05/2018 – lmpax Labs antitrust complaint dismissed at Federal Trade Commission

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 230,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.50M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 573,798 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Allergan Settles Ahead of Multi-District Opioid Litigation – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Football Legend John Elway Reveals He has Dupuytren’s Contracture and Wants Others to Get the “Facts on Hand” – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open 08/27: (CAL) (JILL) (MO) Higher (SJM) (PM) (RRGB) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pharmaceutical distributors reportedly propose $10B opioid settlement – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mallinckrodt (MNK) Stock Down 70.8% YTD on Numerous Lawsuits – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 56,503 shares to 63,000 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 360,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx Accuses Natera of False Advertising Claims That Mislead Medical Personnel and Transplant Patients – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of CareDx, Inc. Investors (CDNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx’s AlloSeq cfDNA and QTYPE Solutions Featured at EFI 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx Agrees to Acquire OTTR Complete Transplant Management – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx, Inc (CDNA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 434,448 shares to 688,271 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 10,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 742,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT).