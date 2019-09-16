As Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Market Valuation Declined, Glenview Capital Management Lifted Stake; Navient (NAVI) Shareholder Gam Holding Ag Boosted Its Stake

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 69.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 44,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 108,135 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 63,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 1.55 million shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 26/04/2018 – Navient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Navient’s Ba3 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Navient Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Community runners join with Team Navient to support local fire department; 22/03/2018 – NAVIENT OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Navient Originated $500 M of Private Education Refinance Loans; 04/04/2018 – Navient Says Willing to Engage With Canyon Capital Regarding Potential Board Nominees; 04/05/2018 – Navient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT 1Q CORE EPS 43C, EST. 41C; 04/04/2018 – Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Navient

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 59.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 5.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 13.80M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.87M, up from 8.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.88. About 5.46 million shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL CEO SAYS DOWNWARD PRESSURES IN OVERALL GENERICS RETAIL MARKET APPEAR TO BE STABILIZING – CONF. CALL; 24/05/2018 – lmpax Labs antitrust complaint dismissed at Federal Trade Commission; 12/04/2018 – Right On Brands Inc. Announces a Strong Southern California Retail Launch of ENDO Water; 27/04/2018 – Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum For The Investigational Treatment Of Cellulite To Be Featured During The Hot Topics; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO ACQUIRE SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND BUSINESS OF AFFILIATE WINTAC LIMITED; 02/04/2018 – Endo International: FDA Guidance States That if Bulk Drug Substance Component of FDA-Approved Drug, Needs Threshold Review; 02/04/2018 – Endo International: FDA Interprets DQSA’s Requirement That There Be a ‘Clinical Need’ for Compounding From Bulk Substances; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital LLC Exits Position in Endo; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Endo May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22 Mos; 08/05/2018 – ENDO 1Q REV. $701M, EST. $691.9M

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Endo International plc (ENDP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Avid Bioservices Falls Following Q1 Earnings; Endo International Shares Jump – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Apr 25, 2019 : INTC, QQQ, ACWI, BZUN, MSFT, ENDP – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Endo (ENDP) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Endo to Present New XIAFLEX® (collagenase clostridium histolyticum) Data at the 2019 American Society for Surgery of the Hand’s (ASSH) Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold ENDP shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 68,164 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc has invested 0.03% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 150,987 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 964,937 shares. Macquarie Group has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Ameriprise Finance invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Guggenheim Cap Lc stated it has 20,453 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Limited owns 3.06 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 2,337 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 212,044 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Co holds 10,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 512,263 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Meeder Asset Management holds 37,887 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 2.34M shares to 3.24 million shares, valued at $80.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 159,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.13M shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

More notable recent Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons to Add Navient (NAVI) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BofA to Incur $2.1B Charge in Q3 on Impending JV Termination – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Math Shows EZM Can Go To $45 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Navient appoints Linda Mills as chair Nasdaq:NAVI – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Navient (NAVI) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.