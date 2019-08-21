As Endo Int (Call) (ENDP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Has Cut Position by $866.43 Million; Teradata Del Com (TDC) Market Value Declined While Intrepid Capital Management Has Trimmed by $4.03 Million Its Holding

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (TDC) by 45.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 93,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The hedge fund held 110,854 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 204,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 96,783 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry’s Leading Analytics Event: ‘Teradata Analytics Universe’; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Adj EPS 17c-Adj EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY REV. ABOUT $2.15B TO $2.18B, EST. $2.18B; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 09/04/2018 – Teradata Analytics Platform Makes IoT Edge Computing Smarter with Industry’s First ‘4D Analytics’

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Endo Int (Call) (ENDP) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 2.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.00 million, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Endo Int (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $677.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.0271 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9929. About 3.04 million shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 27/04/2018 – Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum For The Investigational Treatment Of Cellulite To Be Featured During The Hot Topics; 19/03/2018 – Ascendis Pharma Announces Two Posters on Rare Disease Pipeline Programs at ENDO 2018; 17/04/2018 – ENDO RECEIVES PARAGRAPH IV NOTIFICATION ON VASOSTRICT®; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT BUYS PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM ENDO INTL; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS & OF AFFILIATE WINTAC LIMITED; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRODUCT IS GENERIC VERSION OF ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC’S ORIGINAL VASOSTRICT FORMULATION; 12/04/2018 – Right On Brands Inc. Announces a Strong Southern California Retail Launch of ENDO Water; 22/05/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Confirms Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray; 20/04/2018 – FDA Draft Guidance Outlines Possible Ways Companies Can More Efficiently Explore Innovations in Buprenorphine Products; 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intl Grp Inc reported 166,430 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Fil Limited has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of reported 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 170,725 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 135,606 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Com reported 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Arrowstreet Partnership has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Massachusetts Svcs Ma invested in 174,814 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 2.58 million shares. Assetmark has 187 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 2.56% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agree Re (NYSE:ADC) by 30,100 shares to 52,700 shares, valued at $3.65 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Comm by 12,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $347,603 activity.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 8,195 shares to 126,795 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skechers U S A Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX) by 102,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG).

