As Endeavour Silver (EXK) Stock Rose, Van Eck Associates Has Lowered by $1.35 Million Its Holding; Zevin Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Analog Devices Com (ADI) Holding by $314,475 as Market Value Rose

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 676,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.98% . The institutional investor held 8.60M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69M, down from 9.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Endeavour Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.58. About 1.81M shares traded. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has declined 20.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical EXK News: 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILED SHELF FOR UP TO C$150M MIXED SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – QTRLY REV $40.3 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Drilling Intersects High Grade Silver-Gold-Lead-Zinc Mineralization in the San Patricio Vein System on the Par; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – PROSPECTUS TO PROVIDE CO WITH FLEXIBILITY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEBT, CONVERTIBLE DEBT, EQUITY AND OTHER FINANCING OPPORTUNITIES; 13/04/2018 – Endeavour Silver Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q Net $2.33M; 09/03/2018 ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Announces 2018 Annual General Meeting Results; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q Rev $40.3M; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q EPS 2c

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 2,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 95,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01 million, down from 98,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $105.89. About 860,406 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 15,400 shares to 584,844 shares, valued at $67.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 24,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co L (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Counsel owns 2,090 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 2,102 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory LP invested in 72 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 479,427 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 19,641 shares stake. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 0.08% or 28,399 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 3,450 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 447,253 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,660 shares. Moody Bancorporation Division reported 2,282 shares stake. Mason Street Limited Company has 52,545 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Ativo Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.53% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 13,533 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio.

