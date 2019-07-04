As Endeavour Silver (EXK) Market Valuation Declined, Van Eck Associates Lowered Stake; Miller Investment Management LP Has Lifted Its Centene Del (CNC) Stake by $11.38 Million; Share Price Declined

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 676,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.60M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69M, down from 9.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Endeavour Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 632,678 shares traded. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has declined 35.76% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXK News: 13/04/2018 – Endeavour Silver Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 03/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – QTRLY REV $40.3 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILED SHELF FOR UP TO C$150M MIXED SECURITIES; 09/03/2018 ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – FOR QTR, ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS FELL 22% TO $14.18 PER OZ SILVER PAYABLE; 27/03/2018 – Endeavour Silver Updates Progress on Terronera Silver-Gold Mine Project in Jalisco, Mexico; 02/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Releases 2017 Annual Review and Sustainability Report; 17/04/2018 – Endeavour Silver Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER 1Q MEXCIO MINES SILVER PRODUCTION UP 13%; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – PROSPECTUS TO PROVIDE CO WITH FLEXIBILITY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEBT, CONVERTIBLE DEBT, EQUITY AND OTHER FINANCING OPPORTUNITIES

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 2.49 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M

Analysts await Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Endeavour Silver Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Endeavour Silver Achieves Commercial Production at El Compas Mine in Zacatecas, Mexico – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AUY, HL among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Endeavour Silver (EXK) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Endeavour Silver: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Endeavour Silver Ready To Shine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2018.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 84,199 shares to 455,229 shares, valued at $58.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 57,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Globeflex Capital Lp has invested 0.23% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Franklin Res Inc reported 2.25M shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund holds 8,215 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Private Trust Na stated it has 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Barrett Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 1,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle invested in 0.19% or 142,825 shares. Fort LP holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 32,562 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech Inc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Axa holds 0.09% or 410,187 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invests stated it has 908,800 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Bokf Na reported 65,616 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Boston Limited Com reported 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 22,379 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Centene To Present At BMO Capital Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Signaling Industry-Wide Shift to Integrated Mental Health, Quartet Announces Capital Raise and Strategic Partnership with Leading Medicaid Provider – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Mosaic, Centene and American Airlines – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,460 shares to 14,379 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,420 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).