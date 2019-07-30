As Encore Wire (WIRE) Stock Declined, Holder Matarin Capital Management Raised Its Stake; Intl Business Machines Ibm (INTC) Holder Willis Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp Ibm (INTC) by 77.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 547,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58M, down from 707,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp Ibm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 21.90 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video); 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 20/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford, Intel Committee Unveil Recommendations To Secure Election Infrastructure; 12/03/2018 – Intel Mulls a Possible Defensive Bid (Video); 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 28.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 30,517 shares as the company's stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,244 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91M, up from 107,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 57,842 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 14,191 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,055 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Moreover, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd has 0.16% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt stated it has 44,400 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2,268 shares. 8,600 were accumulated by Sei. 3,067 were reported by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 7,041 shares. State Street invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 1.75 million shares. Hood River Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 332,089 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Ameriprise stated it has 275,187 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE).

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "CORRECTING and REPLACING YogaWorks Announces Delisting From NASDAQ – Business Wire" on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "CXI Expands Straight-Through-Processing of International Payments Solutions For Financial Institutions – Nasdaq" published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "The National Security Group, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend – Business Wire" on July 29, 2019.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America’s Car (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 6,106 shares to 81,441 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyster (NYSE:HY) by 61,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,359 shares, and cut its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Smith Moore & owns 12,886 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank stated it has 245,309 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. National Registered Advisor accumulated 1.12% or 37,656 shares. Cantillon Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.38% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 9,784 shares. Welch Gru Ltd owns 548,654 shares or 3.24% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins, a Japan-based fund reported 170,002 shares. Moreover, And Mngmt Company has 0.15% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 10,114 shares. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A Ny invested 1.66% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Washington Tru Fincl Bank reported 37,344 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Dock Street Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 7,919 shares. King Luther Capital reported 150,018 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 11.13 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Intel Briefing: Chips Are Showing Weakness (Video) – Seeking Alpha" on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Intel Should Lower Prices Soon – Seeking Alpha" published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Hereâ€™s Where You Buy Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq" on July 03, 2019.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howden Joinery by 216,561 shares to 386,400 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LH) by 2,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Del (NASDAQ:VSEC).