As Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Market Value Rose, Bloombergsen Has Boosted Its Holding by $606,042; At&T (T) Holder Gagnon Securities Has Lifted Its Holding

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The institutional investor held 734,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 712,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. It closed at $36.3 lastly. It is down 1.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Sees Deal Adding to Earnings in 2018 and Beyond; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 83C, EST. $1.03; 09/04/2018 – ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 14,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 67,545 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 52,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 2.53 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON 4938.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$83 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fire Group Inc Inc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 101,660 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0.41% or 155,519 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia holds 0.57% or 1.89M shares. North Amer stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wendell David Associates reported 69,102 shares stake. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 2.16% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 256,238 shares. Northeast Investment invested in 0.07% or 27,308 shares. 385,268 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Mngmt L P. Cutter Brokerage owns 79,482 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Windward Communications Ca holds 217,724 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Moreover, Capwealth Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 10,339 shares. Condor invested in 0.11% or 20,862 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation & Tru has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 1.71M are held by Gulf International Bankshares (Uk) Limited.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 88,254 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $11.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 230,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,200 are held by Arrowstreet Partnership. 233,795 are held by Prudential Finance Inc. Us Bankshares De stated it has 285 shares. Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv reported 7 shares. Nomura Holdg, Japan-based fund reported 156,116 shares. 64,800 are held by Legal & General Gp Pcl. Barclays Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 105,505 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 0% stake. Pnc Ser Gru Inc invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Advsr Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 32,537 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 169,579 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.11 million shares. 20,980 were reported by James Research.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.