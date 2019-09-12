As Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Second Curve Capital Has Trimmed Position by $1.55 Million; Liquidity Services (LQDT) Shareholder Harber Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $449,958

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 74,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 714,336 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, up from 639,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 51,075 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 46,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 456,712 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.47M, down from 503,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 517,334 shares traded or 58.43% up from the average. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 83C, EST. $1.03; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold ECPG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 32.17 million shares or 3.60% more from 31.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 41,482 were reported by Blair William And Il. Legal And General Public Ltd reported 65,509 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 22,646 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Citadel Llc owns 43,380 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 98 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 8,750 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc holds 0% or 93 shares in its portfolio. James Invest holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 6,870 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 7 shares. Fmr Llc reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 35,024 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Doris Hektor Appointed Chief Risk Officer of Encore Capital Group – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encore Capital sheds Australia, New Zealand unit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Capital One (COF) Stock is Worth Betting on Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 45,000 shares to 245,643 shares, valued at $8.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Analysts await Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ECPG’s profit will be $42.24M for 6.43 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Encore Capital Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold LQDT shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.58 million shares or 0.12% more from 20.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 292,059 are held by Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 9,181 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 4,756 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 2,122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Ls Lc stated it has 0.01% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Harvey Prtn Ltd Llc holds 2.6% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) or 309,000 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 2.34M shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Lc has invested 0.15% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Llc invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Principal Grp Inc Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 214,914 shares.

More notable recent Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is the Tide Turning at Liquidity Services? – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tech Blowout Sale Slated for March 14-19 on Liquidation.com – GlobeNewswire” published on March 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Liquidity Services Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Historic Floating Theater for Auction in Cincinnati – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 126,665 shares to 376,651 shares, valued at $15.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,390 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).