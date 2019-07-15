As Encana (Put) (ECA) Shares Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Cut Its Position; Excalibur Management Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Holding as Market Value Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (Put) (ECA) by 82.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 237,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362,000, down from 287,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Encana Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.29% or $0.265 during the last trading session, reaching $4.745. About 21.35M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,664 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $204.73. About 13.49M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal information of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement; 09/03/2018 – Millennial-focused publisher Thought Catalog lays off social content producers following Facebook’s most recent algorithm change; 26/03/2018 – Pep Boys suspends Facebook ads after data security breach; 20/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY SAYS IT IS ASKING FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE ALL RELEVANT EVIDENCE ABOUT ROLE OF ITS ACADEMIC KOGAN IN RELATION TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings; 17/04/2018 – COMPANY WAS LOOKING TO BUILD TECHNOLOGY TO HELP USERS ‘RECLAIM THEIR PERSONAL DATA’ FROM COMPANIES -SPOKESMAN; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: A Tense Exchange Involving Palantir; 03/04/2018 – Facebook finds more evidence Russian organization is still trying to sway public opinion; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AGREED TO COMPLY & AFFORD FORENSICS FIRM COMPLETE ACCESS TO THEIR SERVERS AND SYSTEMS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 25,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ak Stl Corp (Prn) by 3.19M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $280.08M for 5.93 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.94 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

