As Encana (ECA) Valuation Declined, Tradition Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; Oakwood Capital Management Holding in At&T (T) Lifted by $2.60 Million

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 9.81 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 72,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 176,150 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 103,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 8.84 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,600 shares to 19,307 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 17,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,628 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Encana Can Get This Fixed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oklahoma quakes prompt Encana well completion halt – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encana Earthquake Implications – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encana Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biondo Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 97,115 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Truepoint Incorporated owns 9,690 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.03% or 99,206 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 24.21 million shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Bbr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 72,989 shares. 2.81 million were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Cornerstone Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,730 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson reported 12,726 shares. Naples Ltd Co invested in 0.56% or 69,502 shares. Vestor Limited Com stated it has 1.54% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv accumulated 56,544 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Towercrest Management reported 8,588 shares. Agf America Inc invested 0.69% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Steinberg Glob Asset Management owns 234,607 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors should look to dividend stocks, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T, Texas Instruments And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 14 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.