As Encana (ECA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Position; As Zoetis (ZTS) Shares Rose, Three Peaks Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.08 Million

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 10,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 25,773 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 36,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $121.67. About 912,167 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 23.28M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6,137 shares to 26,466 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 5,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 168,854 shares or 0% of the stock. 10 owns 27,843 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo reported 2,029 shares stake. Alps reported 0.01% stake. Mai Cap Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 5,222 shares. Ironwood Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has 7,658 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Navellier & Assoc owns 99,593 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.17% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). The Japan-based Daiwa Grp has invested 0.02% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). First Allied Advisory Services owns 4,345 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 2,340 shares. Harvest Limited Liability reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Kj Harrison Inc has invested 0.35% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Limited Partnership stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Company holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 715,157 shares.

