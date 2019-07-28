As Encana (ECA) Stock Value Rose, Southport Management Increased Position; John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Shareholder Mathes Company Lifted Holding

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $121.51. About 228,513 shares traded or 42.10% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 31.54M shares traded or 37.71% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,725 shares to 21,938 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.03% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Glenmede Co Na holds 1,413 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 662,226 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Kennedy has 94,223 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr invested in 7,941 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated owns 2,558 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shelton Management owns 293 shares. Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 35,162 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 4,519 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 291,335 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,000 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Blair William & Il reported 33,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

