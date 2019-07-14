As Encana (ECA) Stock Value Rose, Atwood & Palmer Lowered Position by $2.38 Million; Chicago Equity Partners Has Trimmed Chemed New (CHE) Stake by $880,960 as Market Valuation Rose

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 2,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,082 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, down from 16,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $382.22. About 98,883 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 1.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 339,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 845 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 340,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 17.94 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 17,935 shares to 160,964 shares, valued at $11.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 24,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON).

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 9.96% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.81 per share. CHE’s profit will be $49.26M for 30.92 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 24 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Limited Company stated it has 7,798 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bank owns 839 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd has 0.02% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Delta Cap Ltd holds 0.26% or 1,265 shares. Burney holds 0.02% or 824 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 50,395 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 174,618 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 2,813 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset holds 66,900 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 5,700 shares stake. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru reported 0.02% stake. Fisher Asset Management Limited has invested 0.18% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Trexquant Inv LP has 4,691 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 200,546 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE).

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Et by 6,025 shares to 232,755 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $281.04M for 6.26 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

