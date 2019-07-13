As Encana (ECA) Stock Value Rose, Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Cut Its Position by $840,049; First National Bank Of Omaha Cut Its Holding in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) as Shares Declined

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 19,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,772 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 121,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 2.59 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – LUV SEES LONG BEACH EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY WITH JETBLUE PULLDOWN; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST ESTIMATES REVENUE IMPACT OF $50 MILLION TO $100 MILLION FROM BOOKING SLUMP AFTER ENGINE BLOWOUT; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONCLUDES WEBCAST OF SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS AIRPLANE IS VERY RELIABLE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH 752 AIRCRAFT IN ITS FLEET BASED ON CURRENT AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SCHEDULE; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS AFTER FAA ORDERS STEPPED-UP INSPECTIONS; 20/04/2018 – AERO ENGINE MAKER CFM GE.N SAF.PA SAYS ISSUES NEW SERVICE BULLETIN FOR ENGINE TYPE INVOLVED IN SOUTHWEST LUV.N ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO SAYS PRICING COMPETITION IS `WIDESPREAD’

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 53.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 120,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,421 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 225,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 17.88 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 42,922 shares to 51,722 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 129,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,259 shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co Limited has 11,900 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Hilltop Hldgs Inc has 14,049 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership reported 34,775 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.02% or 132,811 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Lp stated it has 1.52M shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Ltd holds 0% or 1,060 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited, Israel-based fund reported 3,225 shares. 243 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. 4,709 were accumulated by 1St Source Natl Bank. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Brandywine Investment Mgmt Limited Co has 0.19% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 520,571 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Shine Investment Advisory Incorporated holds 616 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 3,886 are owned by Personal Capital Advsr.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.99M for 9.58 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Airline Stock Roundup: LUV’s Bullish Q2 RASM View, AAL, JBLU & DAL in Focus – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Airlines’ Growth on Hawaii Routes Is Set to Slow – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Southwest reviving service from BHM to Fort Lauderdale – Birmingham Business Journal” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Airlines Driving Transportation ETFs in Rare Price Hike Cheer – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 337,000 shares to 881,000 shares, valued at $13.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 135,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).