As Encana (ECA) Stock Value Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake; As Church & Dwight (CHD) Share Value Rose, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Cut Its Stake

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 804,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.44 million, down from 5.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05B market cap company. The stock increased 4.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 24.33M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 31,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 593,491 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.36M, down from 625,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.14. About 1.37M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $729,042 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $499,268 was made by FARRELL MATTHEW on Monday, September 16. The insider Spann Rick bought 1,000 shares worth $72,070. 704 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $49,989 were bought by Price Penry W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 35,199 shares. Strategic Fincl reported 34,216 shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Pggm invested in 0.28% or 753,900 shares. Torray Llc has invested 0.08% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lincoln National Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 14,275 are owned by Registered Advisor. Liberty Cap Mgmt owns 2.18% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 66,539 shares. Fdx Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 3,322 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 8,644 shares. Marco Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,400 shares or 0.1% of the stock. New York-based Oppenheimer And has invested 0.17% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Cookson Peirce reported 239,848 shares stake. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs has 0.11% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Everett Harris Ca holds 3,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 55,590 shares to 188,871 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 20,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortune Brands Home And Security (NYSE:FBHS).

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73M for 30.80 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 142,719 shares to 166,646 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 58,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

