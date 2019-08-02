As Encana (ECA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Upped Its Position; As Wex (WEX) Share Value Rose, Wisconsin Capital Management Decreased by $573,000 Its Holding

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 2422.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 46,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 48,154 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348.64M, up from 1,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 37.98M shares traded or 63.85% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,105 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 24,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.95% or $15.15 during the last trading session, reaching $202.92. About 799,910 shares traded or 169.99% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oklahoma quakes prompt Encana well completion halt – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Encana (ECA) Announces Commencement of Previously Announced $213 Million Substantial Issuer Bid – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encana’s Q2 beat boosted by record Anadarko, Permian production – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encana to sell Arkoma nat gas assets, starts stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 4,955 shares to 345,504 shares, valued at $16.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) by 185,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.84 million are held by Blackrock Incorporated. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Com reported 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third State Bank holds 120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.1% or 23,800 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.25% or 23,476 shares. Martin & Incorporated Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 20,346 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 1,594 shares. Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Sei Invs owns 32,890 shares. Stephens Inv Management Group Ltd Liability Com holds 330,378 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability holds 13,203 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 0% or 8,831 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd invested in 0.05% or 6,435 shares. D E Shaw And Co Inc invested in 1,536 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,153 were reported by Btim Corporation.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) 7.0% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K WEX Inc. For: Aug 01 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WEX to Issue Visa Commercial Virtual Cards for North American and European Commercial Customers – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wex, Inc. (WEX) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q3 EPS Guidance Below Consensus, FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WEX Inc. (WEX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 400 shares to 2,423 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 10,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).