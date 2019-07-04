As Encana (ECA) Stock Rose, Southport Management Has Lifted by $181.00 Million Its Stake; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder West Oak Capital Trimmed Position

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.92. About 11.92 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – CNET TV: Qualcomm reportedly begins layoffs to cut $1B in costs; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Delay Shareholder Meeting 30 Days After CFIUS Order; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom’s proposed Qualcomm buyout, citing national security concerns; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 07/03/2018 – Kyle Bass: Broadcom-Qualcomm deal shouldn’t be allowed to go through; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom vows to press on with Qualcomm bid despite US objections; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Rev $4.8B-$5.6B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 2.77% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Weiss Multi stated it has 65,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings accumulated 30,953 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pitcairn holds 0.06% or 9,031 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cwm Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.54% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 44,028 were reported by Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Llc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 282,249 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co invested in 11,204 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc owns 8,720 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 21,151 are held by Bailard Incorporated.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73 million for 30.90 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.