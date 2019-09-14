As Encana (ECA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Jvl Advisors Has Lowered Position by $11.40 Million; Grand Jean Capital Management Holding in Howard Hughes (HHC) Upped by $1.66 Million as Shares Rose

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 13,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 40,150 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97M, up from 26,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 192,043 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 49.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 2.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 2.35 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.05 million, down from 4.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 15.34M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 237,772 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 2,229 shares. 600,000 were accumulated by Consulta Ltd. Moreover, Boyar Asset Management has 0.3% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 17,886 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 11,002 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.04% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 51,308 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Baldwin Brothers Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 195 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). The California-based Forward Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Comerica Bankshares holds 0.11% or 107,478 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Howard Hughes: A Speculative Bet That Relies Heavily On The Acquisition Value Of Strategic Assets – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC): Billionaire Bill Ackman Still Believes It Is Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Busboys and Poets to open in Columbia – Washington – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $246.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,766 shares to 98,616 shares, valued at $17.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,476 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).