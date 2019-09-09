As Encana (ECA) Stock Price Declined, Dsam Partners Llp Has Increased by $700,000 Its Stake; Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Holder Winfield Associates Boosted Position by $820,440 as Stock Price Rose

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 1.39M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 15.11M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

