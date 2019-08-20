As Encana (ECA) Stock Declined, Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Raised by $392,763 Its Holding; Norfolk Southern Com Usd1 (NSC) Stock Value Declined While Ftb Advisors Has Cut Holding by $4.10 Million

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.355. About 8.16 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com Usd1 (NSC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 22,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 5,485 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 27,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp Com Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $172.57. About 389,678 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`

