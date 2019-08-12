As Encana (ECA) Stock Declined, Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.51 Million; Deluxe (DLX) Shareholder Burns J W & Co Has Decreased Holding by $952,407

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 215,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 3.75M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19 million, down from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 14.73M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 352,222 shares traded or 12.15% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deluxe Corporation (DLX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Deluxe Corporation (DLX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deluxe Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,325 shares to 8,672 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Co (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.84M for 6.67 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 551,784 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Guinness Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 17,063 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 31,569 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 932 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 14,146 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 103,528 shares. Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 34,300 shares. 10,000 are owned by Rbf Lc. Sfe Invest Counsel stated it has 6,980 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Stevens Capital LP invested in 0.02% or 12,364 shares. 247,000 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Jlb Associate has 49,081 shares. Fund Mgmt has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Rhumbline Advisers reported 147,804 shares.