As Encana (ECA) Shares Declined, Southport Management Upped Position; Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined While Capstone Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 25.24 million shares traded or 3.15% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 58.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 23,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 17,036 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.27 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,560 shares in its portfolio. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 82,931 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 0.99% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 49,805 shares. Wright Ser owns 1.1% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 33,735 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust has invested 0.31% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Bancshares Sioux Falls invested 1.13% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Company accumulated 27,200 shares. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Lc invested in 34,783 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 8.00 million shares stake. 1.30M are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Com reported 0.29% stake. Shelter Mutual Insur holds 73,500 shares. M&T Bank has 0.43% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 6,201 were reported by Hills Fincl Bank. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx accumulated 6,345 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 105,200 shares to 112,000 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (Put) (NYSE:EIX) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ILMN).

