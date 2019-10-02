As Encana (ECA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Hexavest Has Boosted Its Stake; As Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Share Value Declined, Goodman Financial Boosted by $342,550 Its Position

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp bought 26,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 388,326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18 million, up from 361,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Sally Beauty Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $14.78. About 199,761 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expects Full Yr Consolidated Same Store Sales to Decline by 1%; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q EPS 49c; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – AARON ALT NAMED CFO; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Sees Consolidated Yr-end Store Count to Increase Slightly; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adjusted EBITDA $147.5M; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS – FULL YEAR REPORTED OPERATING EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Encana Corporation Inc (ECA) by 21.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 99,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 554,277 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, up from 455,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Encana Corporation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.0575 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3925. About 5.29 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $199.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 9,861 shares to 75,974 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,879 shares, and cut its stake in Capital Product Partners LP Partnershp Units (NASDAQ:CPLP).

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Ckr (NYSE:MDT) by 113,544 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $100.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corpmt (NYSE:BAC) by 520,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.06 million shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Util (NYSE:AXP).