As Encana (ECA) Shares Declined, Hexavest Raised Its Position by $495,120; Brookfield Asset Management Stake in Equinix (EQIX) Has Cut by $5.12 Million

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 121,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.45 million, down from 132,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $13.13 during the last trading session, reaching $549.93. About 273,448 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Encana Corporation Inc (ECA) by 21.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 99,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 554,277 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, up from 455,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Encana Corporation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50B market cap company. The stock increased 16.53% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 78.21 million shares traded or 237.09% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc Ckr by 46,450 shares to 493,244 shares, valued at $40.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp Inc (NYSE:FNV) by 85,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,638 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp Mt (NYSE:ABX).

