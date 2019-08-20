As Encana (ECA) Shares Declined, Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Stake; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Boosted Holding

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 153.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 107,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 177,421 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 998,584 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 215,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 3.75M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, down from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 14.37 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9,175 shares to 167,253 shares, valued at $39.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 31,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,960 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

