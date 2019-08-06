As Encana (ECA) Shares Declined, Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Decreased by $1.51 Million Its Holding; Clorox Co Del (CLX) Share Price Rose While Cypress Asset Management Has Lifted by $461,600 Its Position

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 215,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 3.75M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19 million, down from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 18.01M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $155.03. About 1.45 million shares traded or 49.22% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Ltd Llc reported 0.08% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Murphy Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 5,633 shares. Symons Cap Mngmt stated it has 61,169 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 14,645 shares. Rockland Trust invested in 0.07% or 4,344 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 3,913 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Llc owns 2,173 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Sadoff Mgmt Limited Liability owns 127,494 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Trust Co owns 575 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Twin stated it has 14,810 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 12,447 shares. 3,300 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company. Synovus Fin holds 12,503 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 36,970 shares.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 38,585 shares to 144,578 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,009 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).