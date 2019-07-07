As Encana (ECA) Share Value Rose, Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Position by $392,763; Accenture Plc Adr (ACN) Share Value Rose While First Merchants Increased Its Stake

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Adr (ACN) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,958 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15 million, up from 32,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $191.39. About 2.11M shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.94. About 15.19 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 8,284 shares to 15,149 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 11,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,630 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sempra Energy posts statement on Cameron development – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks to Buy This Summer – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encana to commence additional buyback, reports Q2 production gains – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PTC Inc (PTC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Limited Com holds 0.05% or 2,998 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Co has invested 0.9% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). South Texas Money Mgmt invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ballentine Prtn Lc accumulated 0.06% or 6,011 shares. Griffin Asset invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 363,183 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,500 shares. M Hldg invested in 7,302 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 169,537 shares. 8,055 are owned by Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Daiwa Sb Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 7,190 shares. 4,412 were reported by Sfmg Lc. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund invested 0.49% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.2% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 5Oo Eq Weight Etf by 3,689 shares to 118,006 shares, valued at $12.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Accenture Opens Advanced Technology Center in Alicante, Spain – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accenture Ascends: Buying This Breakout – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Accenture Ranked #1 in Google Artificial Intelligence Services, According to HFS Research – Business Wire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cox, Georgia-Pacific, American Cancer Society CEOs among new Carter Center advisors – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: June 12, 2019.