As Encana (ECA) Share Value Declined, Holder Westchester Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Orleans Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Merck & Co (MRK)

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corporation (ECA) by 65.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 2.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97 million, down from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 23.03M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 24,550 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, up from 19,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.18. About 8.64M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 15.0 BILLION TO € 15.5 BILLION BASED ON AN UNCHANGED PORTFOLIO; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS MONOTHERAPY ARMS REMAIN OPEN ONLY TO PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 HIGH STATUS; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 20/04/2018 – FOCUS-Germany’s Merck seeks partners for cancer and immune system drugs; 06/04/2018 – Incyte knocked as combo drug trial with Merck fails; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Expects Moderate Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 98,575 shares to 214,775 shares, valued at $28.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 103,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $215.10M for 7.19 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $132.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36,235 shares to 6,830 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,071 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).