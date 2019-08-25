As Encana (ECA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Causeway Capital Management Has Upped Holding; United Technologies (UTX) Shares Declined While Benedict Financial Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $316,928

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 27.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 117.36 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $849.71 million, up from 90.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 25.24M shares traded or 3.42% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor has 0.3% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nippon Life Invsts Americas reported 52,150 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.24% or 233,568 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Rech Inc accumulated 189,726 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Hemenway Trust Ltd Llc holds 2.42% or 116,522 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Maple Mgmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Weatherly Asset LP invested in 0.09% or 3,276 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First National Bank, Alabama-based fund reported 40,200 shares. Diversified Co reported 0.04% stake. Soroban Cap LP reported 5.88M shares. Eos Ltd Partnership holds 0.34% or 8,158 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cibc Bank Usa holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,161 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $230.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 12,906 shares to 99,701 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 1.29 million shares to 3.15M shares, valued at $131.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 283,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,423 shares, and cut its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

