As Encana (ECA) Market Value Rose, Us Bancorp De Raised Stake; Halsey Associates Raised Position in Jacobs Engineering (JEC)

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 75,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,829 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 104,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 24.18 million shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 1.29 million shares traded or 32.98% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Selects Jacobs for Expansion in Local Refining Capacity Pre-Feasibility Study; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 09/05/2018 – Jacobs Consortium Wins New Dublin Metro North Contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc by 12,773 shares to 2,232 shares, valued at $161,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 37,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,054 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Natural Gas Stock Picks for July – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Encana Can Get This Fixed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Contrarian Investors: 2 Oversold Stocks to Consider Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Focus On Energy: EnCana Poised To Bounce Back – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy posts statement on Cameron development – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Holdings by 5,083 shares to 166,896 shares, valued at $24.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal by 5,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,354 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jacobs Wins Contract to Help Build the Largest Shipyard in the Arabian Gulf – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lennox International Inc. (LII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jacobs completes tender offer for KeyW – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Engineering Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

