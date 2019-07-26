As Encana (ECA) Market Value Rose, Southport Management Has Increased Its Position; Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Holding Has Raised by Loeb Partners Corporation

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 18.69M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 150 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.76% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 1.11M shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 58.11% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – NEKTAR AND TAKEDA WILL SPLIT COSTS RELATED TO CLINICAL TRIAL; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 10/05/2018 – NEKTAR 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 53C; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 17/05/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Data Presentation at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Nektar at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NKTR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). 10,200 were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 723,146 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 220,877 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 152,988 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 204,330 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.05% or 9,000 shares. Birchview Cap LP stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). 50,110 were reported by Profund Limited Liability Com. Horizon Lc holds 0.01% or 10,122 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Corporation reported 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Morgan Stanley owns 824,666 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.02% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) or 1,342 shares. 1,077 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 18,153 shares.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10 million and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 27,313 shares to 450 shares, valued at $54.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).