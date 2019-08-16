As Encana (ECA) Market Value Declined, Oppenheimer & Company Lowered by $668,556 Its Stake; Impala Asset Management Has Lowered Its B2gold (BTG) Holding as Stock Rose

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 95,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 19,588 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142,000, down from 115,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 36.43 million shares traded or 49.05% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 249,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The hedge fund held 8.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79 million, down from 8.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7. About 6.26 million shares traded or 2.99% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) by 69,638 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $30.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 513,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 885,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

More notable recent B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “B2Gold Announces Appointment of Ms. Robin Weisman as Director – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Calibre Mining Provides Update on the Transaction With B2Gold – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Asia Frontier Capital – Uzbekistan Travel Report – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Cheap Stocks Under $3 to Consider Now – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2018 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Senegal Mali Fault Zone Heating Up M&A Action in West Africa | INNspired – Investing News Network” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Encana (ECA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Sales Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chris Davis Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 22,718 shares to 62,057 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).