As Encana (ECA) Market Valuation Rose, Jvl Advisors Has Lifted Holding; Int’l Business Machines (IBM) Position Has Boosted by Alta Capital Management Llc

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.63M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51 million, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 23.97 million shares traded or 3.04% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines (IBM) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 2,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,227 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 8,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $143.53. About 2.93M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Safe Bulkers, Inc. announces the Successful Installation and Commissioning of the First Scrubber on MV Martine – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alberta gas firms propose limiting output in exchange for royalty credits – FP – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Encana (ECA) Announces Commencement of Previously Announced $213 Million Substantial Issuer Bid – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.