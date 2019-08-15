As Encana (ECA) Market Valuation Declined, Southport Management Has Lifted Position; Investment House Holds Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 14,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 122,807 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41M, up from 107,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $165.35. About 20.72 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $4.085. About 15.87 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 14,361 shares to 5,458 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,985 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

