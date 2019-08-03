As Encana (ECA) Market Valuation Declined, Jvl Advisors Has Increased Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Holding Held by Miracle Mile Advisors Llc

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 847.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 18,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 20,684 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, up from 2,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 844,279 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 4.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51 million, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 28.04 million shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 5,870 shares to 12,797 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 27,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,024 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

