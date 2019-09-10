As Encana (ECA) Market Valuation Declined, Intact Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Value Rose, Jupiter Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Position by $5.50 Million

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 94.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 1.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 3.29M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.82M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 14.95 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 69,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 157,521 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, down from 227,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 2.39M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 10,600 shares to 167,400 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 29,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,700 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 27,776 shares to 31,612 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 108,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Evo Pmts Inc.

