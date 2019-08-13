As Encana Corp. (ECA) Market Valuation Declined, Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Boosted by $3.64 Million Its Holding; Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Raised Howard Hughes (HHC) Position by $2.26 Million

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.08. About 128,645 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Encana Corp. (ECA) by 65.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 520,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, up from 795,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Encana Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 38.33 million shares traded or 62.32% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 115,200 shares to 141,151 shares, valued at $29.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 33,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corporation.