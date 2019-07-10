As Enbridge (ENB) Valuation Rose, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $945,072; As Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Market Value Declined, Shah Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.44. About 2.94M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 21/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK CFO: VERY COMFORTABLE WITH LEVERAGE RATIO TARGET; 17/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank ends talks over sale of India business; 28/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank Considering More Cuts at Investment Bank -Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Get a Fed Scolding That Burdens New CEO; 03/04/2018 – REG-Deutsche Bank AG Announcement; 12/04/2018 – S&P PLACED DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST CO. DELAWARE ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 07/04/2018 – JUST IN: Deutsche Bank says its board will hold a discussion about the bank’s CEO position tomorrow evening & plans “to take a decision in this context on the same day”; 11/04/2018 – GAZPROM NEFT’ PAO SIBN.MM : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 350 ROUBLES FROM 325 ROUBLES; 29/05/2018 – SAPERSTEIN CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Chairman Achleitner Says Cryan Too Slow to Execute

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 3106.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 26,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,097 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, up from 845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 448,962 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS WILL ‘ASSESS AT THE TIME’ IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR BACKS LESS DESIRABLE LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE

