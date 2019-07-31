As Enbridge (ENB) Valuation Rose, Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lowered Stake; Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in Five Below (FIVE) by $569,036

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc. (FIVE) by 41.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 4,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,546 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $813,000, down from 11,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Five Below Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $118.43. About 384,534 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 18/05/2018 – Five Below Partners With Philadelphia Eagles for 2018 Eagles Autism Challenge 5K Run/Walk; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – VELLIOS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FOR A NEW THREE-YEAR TERM ON BOARD; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,712 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 941,169 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.98 million for 59.22 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Maryland Mgmt has invested 2.56% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Piedmont Advsrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Crow Point Partners Ltd has invested 0.08% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Nevada-based Navellier Assoc has invested 0.76% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 14,571 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 85 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Tyvor Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.32% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Dubuque Commercial Bank accumulated 198 shares. Pnc Svcs reported 0.01% stake. Regions stated it has 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). 9,898 are held by Cim Lc. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 20,853 shares. The Illinois-based Driehaus Lc has invested 0.15% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Oppenheimer & owns 5,911 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Essex Invest Company Lc owns 27,927 shares.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 28,258 shares to 160,512 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) by 8,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC).

