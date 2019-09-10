As Enbridge (ENB) Valuation Declined, St James Investment Company Increased Its Stake; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holder Winslow Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $424,494

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.16M, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 722,243 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 2,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 94,677 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, down from 96,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $213.23. About 7.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple warns employees to stop leaking information to media- Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 27/03/2018 – A new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and is compatible with all-new versions of Apple’s word processing, spreadsheet and presentation apps will be offered to schools for $299 ($329 for consumers); 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 30,624 shares to 656,730 shares, valued at $34.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors International Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 155,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,401 shares, and cut its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: Get a Secure 5.85% Yield from Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 08, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Pension: How to Add $307 in Tax-Free Monthly Income Without Losing OAS Benefits – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Trans Mountain to Face New Challenges: Should Investors Give Up on the Industry and Sell Enbridge (TSX:ENB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge seeks partial Texas Eastern pipeline return by Aug. 24-26 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Apple (AAPL) Down 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.