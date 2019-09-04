As Enbridge (ENB) Valuation Declined, Holder Credit Suisse Ag Lowered Holding; Bell State Bank & Trust Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Declined

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 374,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 2.84M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.03 million, down from 3.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 2.56 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 17,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 59,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 76,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 8.19M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Cap Pcl reported 0.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs Company reported 1.63% stake. Schmidt P J Investment Management invested in 74,946 shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 94,817 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs has invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 776,587 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Mgmt holds 0.78% or 171,390 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley Assocs holds 3.02% or 347,881 shares. Rock Point Advisors Ltd Com holds 58,529 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. 417,700 are held by Artemis Invest Limited Liability Partnership. Stoneridge Prtn Ltd Company owns 16,332 shares. Farmers & Merchants Inc holds 0.95% or 262,805 shares in its portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Advisors has 5,850 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Trust Company stated it has 1.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability invested in 355,203 shares or 2.32% of the stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 15.98 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 43,127 shares to 97,316 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 31,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 867,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $708.99 million for 24.08 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.