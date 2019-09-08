As Enbridge (ENB) Valuation Declined, Edgepoint Investment Group Has Cut Its Stake; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Share Value Rose While Fiduciary Trust Company Has Increased Its Stake

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 166,712 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 1.82M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS WILL ‘ASSESS AT THE TIME’ IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR BACKS LESS DESIRABLE LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 2,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 14,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $201.12. About 2.04M shares traded or 13.67% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office has invested 0.27% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 50 were reported by Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 93,225 shares stake. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Llc holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 90,746 shares. Violich Capital Mgmt invested in 44,788 shares. Colony Lc reported 88,319 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi reported 4.10M shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 176 shares in its portfolio. 70,422 were accumulated by Cambridge. Moreover, Condor Capital Management has 0.52% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Trust Of Virginia Va holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,801 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt Inc has 39,501 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 931,474 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 63,897 shares. Vontobel Asset holds 0.23% or 184,973 shares in its portfolio.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,031 shares to 157,718 shares, valued at $25.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 892,840 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,744 shares to 655,706 shares, valued at $131.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT).