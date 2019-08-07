As Enbridge (ENB) Valuation Declined, Aspiriant Decreased Its Position; Enbridge (ENB) Holder Capital International LTD Has Lifted Position

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 9,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 17,641 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 27,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 444,972 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces $1.120B Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 408,239 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.79 million, up from 395,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 444,972 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) by 52,824 shares to 280,105 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,929 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

