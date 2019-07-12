As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Value Rose, Pettyjohn Wood & White Boosted by $413,784 Its Holding; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Holding in Celgene (CELG) Raised by $1.61 Million as Stock Price Rose

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 25.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 11,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,299 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 44,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 987,326 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 17,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 717,768 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.72 million, up from 700,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 1.54 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 05/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation | pomalidomide | Pomalyst® | 04/04/2018 | Treatment of Kaposi sarcoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 29/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Celgene Corporation; 14/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Events; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Top 8 Tech Stocks of 2019 (So Far) – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alexion’s (ALXN) Ultomiris Gets Approval in Japan for PNH – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,005.70 down -26.01 points – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pharma Stock Roundup: ABBV to Buy AGN, BMY to Sell CELG’s Otezla to Close Merger – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Best-Performing S&P 500 Stocks So Far This Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 85,479 shares to 303,313 shares, valued at $34.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 16,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,416 shares, and cut its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation has 9,081 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 1.02% or 101,604 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset New York owns 42 shares. Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability, South Carolina-based fund reported 3,050 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 439 shares. Bartlett Limited reported 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Nokota Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.36% or 124,000 shares. 266,046 were reported by Massachusetts Finance Svcs Co Ma. Moreover, Woodstock Corp has 1.58% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Amp Cap Investors invested in 0.15% or 311,259 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al owns 67,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tt Intll owns 202,854 shares. Moreover, Northstar Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Optimum stated it has 975 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enbridge Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “The Worst Mistakes TFSA Investors Can Make Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream Leads At Midpoint – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge: 30% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Enbridge – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.