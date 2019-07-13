As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Value Rose, Holder Trust Co Of Vermont Lifted Its Position; Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Holder Fine Capital Partners LP Boosted Its Stake

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62 million, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.61M market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 126,197 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 26,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 384,906 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96M, up from 358,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 1.76 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,330 shares to 129,214 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vang Ftse All (VEU) by 30,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,719 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Inflation Prot Secs Etf (VTIP).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “The Worst Mistakes TFSA Investors Can Make Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Top Stocks for July 2019 (part one) – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why I’m Sticking With My 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2019 So Far – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge eases oil volume requirements for Mainline pipeline – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Company holds 0% or 2,636 shares in its portfolio. 14,618 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 22,700 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 41,850 shares. Victory Cap Incorporated stated it has 97,100 shares. Pzena Inv Management Ltd Com owns 653,637 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 21,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 29,015 shares. Raymond James Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 23,100 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 20,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 6,344 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 0.01% or 772,071 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 72 shares. Private Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.61M shares.